UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coke Femsa 3rd-qtr profit up 13 pct
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coke Femsa 3rd-qtr profit up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds revenue, details)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit climbed 13 percent on higher revenue, which was boosted by price hikes as well as a pickup in sales volume.

The company, Latin America’s biggest Coke bottler, reported a profit of 3.343 billion pesos ($249 million), up from 2.954 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Coke Femsa also saw a one-time boost from a Brazilian tax amnesty, which meant the company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter was 14.2 percent, compared to 34.7 percent in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 41.78 billion pesos, mostly thanks to acquisitions the company has made in Brazil, where it saw double-digit increases in sales volume.

$1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
