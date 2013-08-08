BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC profit hit by mature market slowdown

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC AG : * Volume declined by 2 percent in the second quarter of 2013 * 2 percent volume increase in emerging markets more than offset by a 6 percent volume decline in established markets * Net sales revenue declined by 2 percent in the quarter and by 1 percent in the first half * 5 percent decline in comparable operating profit both in the second quarter and the first half * Generated free cash flow of 98 million euros in the first half of the year * Decided on a new progressive dividend policy effective from 2014 onwards * Targeted payout ratio on comparable net profit in the range of 35- 45 percent over time * For the remainder of 2013, we anticipate that the current trading conditions