FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola HBC sees Russian volumes down 1 pct this year-CEO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 6, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Coca-Cola HBC sees Russian volumes down 1 pct this year-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC, the world’s No. 2 bottler of Coke drinks, said on Thursday that sales volume in Russia, its biggest market, will decline by about 1 percent this year.

The bottler posted flat profit overall in the third quarter, as cost cuts offset declining volumes in Russia and other markets. Sales volume in Russia fell by less than 1 percent in the nine-months to September.

“More or less, we are expecting that we are going to be close to that for the full year,” Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Lois told Reuters.

He said the company planned to intensify promotional activities in the country for the Christmas season. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.