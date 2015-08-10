FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Cochlear FY net up 56 pct, misses f'casts
August 10, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Cochlear FY net up 56 pct, misses f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian hearing implants maker Cochlear Ltd posted a 56 percent gain in full-year net profit on Tuesday, helped by record sales and a depreciating Australian dollar but missing analysts’ expectations.

Cochlear’s net profit of A$145.8 million for the year to June 30 fell short of market expectations of A$155.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenues jumped 15 percent to 925.6 million from a year ago.

The company expects net profit for the 2016 financial year of A$165-A$175 million at a foreign exchange rate of 75 cents. So far this year the Australian dollar has fallen more than 9 percent against the U.S. dollar to about 74 cents. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

