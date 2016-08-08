FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Australia's Cochlear meets guidance with 30 pct profit rise

Tom Westbrook

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd, the world's top hearing implants maker, met its market guidance to post a net income of A$188.9 million ($144.53 million) for the year to June 30, an increase of 30 percent.

The Sydney-based maker of two-thirds of hearing implants sold globally said sales revenue grew 23 percent to A$1.158 billion, exceeding A$1 billion for the first time.

Sales revenue in the Asia Pacific region grew 31 percent, benefiting from Chinese government tenders that Cochlear supplied, the company said in a statement.

A year ago, the company missed market expectations and cut its dividend while still handling the fallout from a voluntary product recall in 2011. ($1 = 1.3070 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
