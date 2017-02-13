(Fixes day of the week in paragraph 1)

SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.

The Sydney-listed maker of about two-thirds of all hearing implants sold globally-posted net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 of A$111.4 million ($85.1 million), compared with A$94 million previously.

Earnings per share of A$1.94 came in slightly below analyst expectations of A$1.96, though the company is tracking toward the upper end of its own guidance for a full-year profit between A$210 million and A$225 million.

The company will pay an interim dividend of A$1.30 per share, compared with A$1.10 a year ago. ($1 = 1.3087 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Andrew Roche)