SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd
, the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday
posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported
slowing sales growth in Asia.
The Sydney-listed maker of about two-thirds of all hearing
implants sold globally-posted net profit for the six months to
Dec. 31 of A$111.4 million ($85.1 million), compared with A$94
million previously.
Earnings per share of A$1.94 came in slightly below analyst
expectations of A$1.96, though the company is tracking toward
the upper end of its own guidance for a full-year profit between
A$210 million and A$225 million.
The company will pay an interim dividend of A$1.30 per
share, compared with A$1.10 a year ago.
($1 = 1.3087 Australian dollars)
