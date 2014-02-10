FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Australia's Cochlear fall 11.7 pct after H1 profit
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 10, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Shares in Australia's Cochlear fall 11.7 pct after H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Cochlear Ltd dropped more than 11 percent on Tuesday after it reported a 53 percent plunge in its first-half profit.

Cochlear, the world’s biggest maker of hearing implants, said its net profit after tax for the six months ending in December, excluding patent dispute provision, fell to A$36.8 million ($33 million) from A$77.7 million a year ago.

That was over 30 percent lower than market consensus of around A$51 million.

The company’s shares dropped as much as 11.7 percent to their lowest since November 2011, and last traded down 10.1 percent at A$52.95 at 2306 GMT. The stock has lost 17 percent over the past year, against a 5.3 percent gain in the broader market.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.