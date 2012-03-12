FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SKorea's SK Networks to buy Cockatoo Coal stake for $332 mln
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 6 years ago

SKorea's SK Networks to buy Cockatoo Coal stake for $332 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Networks Co Ltd said on Monday that it had decided to conditionally buy a 40 percent stake in Australia’s Cockatoo Coal Ltd for 313 million Australian dollars ($332.36 million) as part of its efforts to expand overseas resource development.

The South Korean firm said in a regulatory filing that it will decide details such as the timing for the investment after conducting a main due diligence. ($1 = 0.9418 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)

