FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SK Networks to buy Cockatoo Coal stake for $332 mln
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-SK Networks to buy Cockatoo Coal stake for $332 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Deal expected to be completed in H1

* Gives SK access to 1.5 bln T of coal reserves (Add details)

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Networks Co Ltd said on Monday that it has decided to buy a 40 percent stake in Australia’s Cockatoo Coal Ltd for A$313 million ($332.36 million) as part of efforts to expand overseas resource development.

The trading and resources unit of conglomerate SK Group said the deal, which it planned to complete in the first half, would provide access to an estimated 1.5 billion tonnes in coal reserves, equivalent to 15 times South Korea’s annual coal imports.

SK Networks said in a regulatory filing that other affiliates of the group were considering participating in the purchase, and that details would be decided after conducting further due diligence.

SK Group in 2006 bought a 7.42 percent stake in Cockatoo.

Shares in Cockatoo rose as much as 20 percent to a one-month high of A$0.44 on Monday. The stock is down from an all-time high of A$1.14 in 2008

$1 = 0.9418 Australian dollars Editing by David Chance and Chris Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.