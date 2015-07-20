German supermarket Aldi switching fully to sustainable cocoa

HAMBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - German discount supermarket chain Aldi will increase its use of cocoa certified as coming from sustainable farming from 90 percent to 100 percent for production of its own-brand products, it said on Monday.

Aldi, which is a major importer of cocoa for its huge own-brand sales, said it is committed to using certified sustainable cocoa in all of its own-brand confectionery, ice, cereals and other articles with a substantial cocoa content by the end of this year, with the change for weekly special offer products following by the end of 2016.

The certification schemes UTZ Certified, Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade will be used, Aldi said.

U.S. chocolate producer Hershey Co said in April that it was raising its use of sustainable cocoa in chocolate production. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)