FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German supermarket Aldi switching fully to sustainable cocoa
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

German supermarket Aldi switching fully to sustainable cocoa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - German discount supermarket chain Aldi will increase its use of cocoa certified as coming from sustainable farming from 90 percent to 100 percent for production of its own-brand products, it said on Monday.

Aldi, which is a major importer of cocoa for its huge own-brand sales, said it is committed to using certified sustainable cocoa in all of its own-brand confectionery, ice, cereals and other articles with a substantial cocoa content by the end of this year, with the change for weekly special offer products following by the end of 2016.

The certification schemes UTZ Certified, Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade will be used, Aldi said.

U.S. chocolate producer Hershey Co said in April that it was raising its use of sustainable cocoa in chocolate production. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.