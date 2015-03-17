FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameroon cocoa bean exports up 19 pct by end of February
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Cameroon cocoa bean exports up 19 pct by end of February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, March 17 (Reuters) - Cameroon had exported 166,699 tonnes of raw cocoa by the end of February, a rise of nearly 19 percent from the same period the previous season, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed on Tuesday.

The data showed that Cameroon, Africa’s fourth-biggest cocoa grower, shipped 19,806 tonnes in February, down from 30,942 tonnes in January. But February exports were still far above last year’s level of 6,580 tonnes in the same month.

According to NCCB, there were 20 exporters in February, down from 21 in January.

The cocoa season in Cameroon runs from Aug 1. to July 31, with the main crop harvest from October to January/February and the light crop harvest from April/May to June/July.

Output hit a record of 240,000 tonnes in the 2010/11 season but has been slipping steadily due to a prolonged dry season and attacks by pests and black pod diseases. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.