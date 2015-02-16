FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Cameroon mid-February cocoa farmgate prices rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

YAOUNDE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cocoa farmgate prices in Cameroon, Africa's fourth-largest grower, have risen as the main harvest
ends with few crops on the market but farmers fear the long dry season may lead to capsid disease, according to field reports on
Monday.
    A kilogramme of cocoa is being sold at 1,375 CFA francs, up from 1,235 CFA francs last month, said Alphone Emmanuel Nguile, a
grower in Bafia in the Centre Region and vice president of the Cameroon Cocoa and Coffee Farmers Association (APCCC).
   "Our fear is that 5-10 percent of our crop could be destroyed by the capsid disease before the mid-harvest period kicks off
because of the long dry season and the fact that farmers are not provided funds to tackle the disease," he said, adding that insects
have attacked some trees causing them to whither.
    Growers in Kumba in the South West region and Sangmelima and Ebolowa in the South Region echoed his views. Cocoa, one of the
country's main cash crops, is grown mainly in four of Cameroon's 10 regions.
   Below are the average farmgate prices in CFA francs per kg recorded across the growing regions by mid-February:   

   Region                  District                         February                   January                        
 South-West:
                              Mamfe                            1,160                  1,100                   
                              Konye                            1,285                  1,215                   
                              Mbonge                           1,280                  1,210                   
                              Muyuka                           1,290                  1,220                   
                              Kumba                            1,300                  1,220                  
 Centre:
                              Bafia                            1,375                  1,235                  
                              Emana                            1,350                  1,230                 
                              Mbalmayo                         1,335                  1,230                   
 South:
                              Ebolowa                          1,270                  1,200                   
                              Sangmelima                       1,290                  1,225                    
 East:
                              Bertoua                          1,015                    940                        
                              Yokadouma                          935                    850 
    

 (Writing by Tansa Musa; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Jason Neely)

