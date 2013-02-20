FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameroon cocoa grinder buy 26,537 T by end-Jan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Cameroon cocoa grinder buy 26,537 T by end-Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE, Feb 20 - Sic-Cacaos, Cameroon’s main local cocoa grinder, purchased 26,537 tonnes of beans by the end of January since the start of the season on Aug. 1, according to data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB), obtained on Wednesday.

The company had purchased 25,390 tonnes of beans by the same stage last season.

Data showed the firm, a subsidiary of Swiss-based chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut AG, bought 2,283 tonnes of beans during the month, up from 1,784 tonnes during the same period last year.

The country’s second grinder, Chocolaterie Confisserie du Cameroun (CHOCOCAM), which bought 100 tonnes in the month of January last year, did not buy any for same month this year.

Meanwhile, robusta coffee exports reached 648 tonnes through the end of January since the start of the 2012/13 season on Dec. 1., according to provisional statistics provided by the NCCB, up from 461 tonnes the previous season.

NCCB data also showed that Cameroon had exported 605 tonnes of arabica coffee by the end of January since the 2012/13 season began in early October, compared with 120 tonnes at the same stage of the last season. No arabica was exported during the month of January. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Joe Bavier and Alison Birrane)

