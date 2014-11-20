FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameroon cocoa grinder purchases reach 13,144 T by end-October
November 20, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Cameroon cocoa grinder purchases reach 13,144 T by end-October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s local cocoa grinders had purchased 13,144 tonnes of beans by the end of October, down from 13,658 tonnes in the same period in the 2013/14 season, according to statistics from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) seen on Thursday.

Leading processor Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut, bought 6,333 tonnes of beans in October, the third month of Cameroon’s cocoa season.

The country’s only other grinder Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (CHOCOCAM), an affiliate of South Africa’s Tiger Brands , made no purchases during the month.

Total purchases for October last year were slightly higher at 6,681 tonnes of beans.

Sic-Cacaos processes raw cocoa beans into cocoa powder, cocoa cake and cocoa liquor. The products are sold in the six-nation CEMAC bloc, which also includes Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

CHOCOCAM sells its products only in Cameroon. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
