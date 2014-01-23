French chocolatier to launch locally made products in West Africa this year

ABIDJAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - French chocolate maker CEMOI will this year start selling chocolate produced in Ivory Coast across the fast-growing economies of West Africa, the company said on Thursday.

Very little shop-ready chocolate is produced in the region, where exports are mostly semi-finished, imported chocolate products are relatively expensive and consumption is correspondingly low.

Family-owned CEMOI company will sell its products, including chocolate spread, candies and bars, in 16 West African countries, an Abidjan-based CEMOI official, who asked not to be named, said.

The group operates two existing cocoa processing facilities in Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, making semi-finished products, and, the offical said, the company will develop those to produce branded chocolate goods.

CEMOI declined to comment on other details but marketing and communications manager, Christine Eysseric-Rocca, told Reuters: “CEMOI will invest 4 billion CFA francs ($8.27 million) for an extension of our (Abidjan) facility to build a chocolate factory.”

Ivory Coast, where CEMOI began marketing some of its products in 2013, recorded GDP growth of 9.8 percent in 2012 according to the International Monetary Fund.

CEMOI purchased 145,000 tonnes of cocoa beans in the last fiscal year, about 3 percent of world production, and recorded turnover of 750 million euros ($1.02 billion), according to its 2013 financial report.

In Ivory Coast, where it has operated since 1996, it has buying capacity of 140,000 tonnes. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) ($1 = 483.5830 CFA francs) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Ireland)