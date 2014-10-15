Cocoa industry helps fund Ebola fight in West Africa

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chocolate and cocoa companies have donated $600,000 toward combating Ebola in West Africa, the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) said on Wednesday, the first sign the industry is striving to prevent the virus from spreading to the world’s top two growers.

So far, the Ebola virus has killed nearly 4,500 people in West Africa with nearly 9,000 infected, the World Health Organization estimates.

But the virus has not spread to the world’s top two cocoa producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana, the West African countries where roughly 60 percent of the world’s beans are produced. Fear that it could do so, and potentially limit supplies, lifted bean prices to a 3-1/2-year high in late September.

Twenty-two cocoa and chocolate companies, including Archer Daniels Midland, Blommer Chocolate Co, Mars Inc, Mitsubishi Corp, Mondelez International Foundation, Nestle SA, Hershey Co and Olam International Ltd, have donated a total of $600,000 through the WCF, which is currently gathered with industry representatives in Copenhagen for a partnership meeting.

The funds will go toward Ebola care and prevention efforts being carried out in West Africa by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Caritas Internationalis, the WCF said in a release.

The donation was initiated by the Transmar Group, which made the initial $100,000 contribution, the WCF said. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)