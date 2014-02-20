FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's cocoa regulator raises 2013/14 main crop target
February 20, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Ghana's cocoa regulator raises 2013/14 main crop target

ACCRA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ghana will produce more cocoa in the 2013/14 season than previously expected, with its main crop harvest now estimated at 850,000 tonnes against a pre-season forecast of 830,000, the deputy head of its Cocobod regulator said.

Kwabena Asante Poku, in charge of operations at Cocobod, said the regulator had revised its target for the October-May main crop to 850,000 tonnes based on recommendations by researchers following field visits.

Ghana, the world’s second-largest producer after Ivory Coast, also plans to raise $1.8 billion in syndicated loans to fund purchases of beans in the 2014/2015 cocoa harvest, Cocobod officials told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix and Jane Baird)

