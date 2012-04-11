Views diverge before Europe, US cocoa grind data

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Forecasts for upcoming first-quarter grind data, anticipated by the cocoa industry as an indicator of demand in Europe and North America, range more widely than usual amid uncertainty about global economic forces and processing rates in top-grower Ivory Coast.

The diverging views on whether cocoa grinding rates will rise or fall in the Northern Hemisphere reflect the uncertainty surrounding the strength of demand for cocoa, the primary ingredient in chocolate, which has traditionally been considered a recession-proof consumer product.

For Europe, where 40 percent of the world’s cocoa is consumed, forecasts from analysts contacted by Reuters ranged from a drop of 3.8 percent to a rise of 3 percent from the first quarter last year, when 353,103 tonnes of beans were processed.

In North America, estimates spanned falling 5.5 percent to rising 4 percent from the 118,633 tonnes recorded in the same period last year.

The data will be released in Europe on Friday and in North America on April 19.

Some of the uncertainty stems from the civil war last year in the Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa grower, which shifted some cocoa bean processing to Europe, North America and Asia in early 2011 and boosted the grind rate in those regions.

Analysts said active Ivorian processing has picked up since the civil war ended after cocoa grinding dropped 12 percent in the 2010/11 season, but to what extent is still unclear.

The resulting boost to Europe and North American production last year could distort year-on-year comparisons.

“During Q1 2011, the civil war in Ivory Coast resulted in production being shifted to Europe and North America which resulted in the high skewed numbers,” said Keith Flury, senior commodity analyst for Agri Commodity Markets Research in London, who forecast a drop in grindings.

A fall in the grinding would be the first since 2010 in Europe and since 2009 in North America.

Even so, most analysts are braced for a surprise.

“Over the year we are expecting a small increase in global grinds, but what we’ve learnt in the last few quarters is that finding out whether the cocoa is actually being ground in Europe, Africa, Asia or America is very difficult,” said Jonathan Parkman, head of agriculture at brokers Marex Spectron.

“Try as I might to normalize Q1 with all the cross-wind variables from last year, I am not able to make a solid conclusion,” said Shawn Hackett, of Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida.

“I am more comfortable in stating that the 2011-2012 global grind should be no better than a 1.5-percent increase. Continued decelerating global economies will not allow for a strapped consumer to indulge.”

In February, the ICCO forecast world grindings will rise 2 percent to 3.99 million tonnes in 2011/12.

A London-based dealer, who expects grindings will be down 1-3 percent in Europe for the quarter and flat in North America, was less than upbeat.

“Overall demand is flat and going forward we see that remaining unchanged,” he said.

This contrasts with the traditional view that cocoa demand will grow steadily, with chocolate seen as an affordable luxury even in the face of economic hardship.

A veteran dealer in New York, who forecast European grind data will be up about 2 percent while North America will fall 2-4 percent, said there is the sense in the United States that people are feeling more of a squeeze on their disposable income. (Additional reporting by Naomi O‘Leary and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Josephine Mason and Alden Bentley in New York)