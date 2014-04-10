FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Europe's first quarter cocoa grind up 0.4 pct - ECA
April 10, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Europe's first quarter cocoa grind up 0.4 pct - ECA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s first quarter cocoa grind was broadly in line with the same period a year ago, data from the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association (ECA) showed on Thursday.

European grindings rose 0.4 percent from the same period last year to 340,735 tonnes.

The figure was below traders’ expectations for a rise of around 3 percent.

“It was below market expectations but maybe market expectations were unrealistic because I think if you look at the grinding that’s going on outside of Europe any growth in Europe is positive,” a European analyst said.

“When you take the European grind in the context of what’s going on elsewhere I don’t think the figure’s too bad.”

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) estimates for the 2013/14 season ending September 30, global grindings will rise around 2.5 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Pravin Char and David Evans)

