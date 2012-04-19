FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-N America Q1 2012 cocoa grind down 4.04 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-N America Q1 2012 cocoa grind down 4.04 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings in the first quarter dropped 4.04 percent from the upwardly revised year-ago figure, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday, falling into the lower end of estimates.

Grindings reached 119,022 tonnes in the first quarter, up from the revised data for the first quarter of 2011 at 124,028 tonnes, which was originally reported at 118,633 tonnes.

Estimates for the cocoa grindings, which are an indicator of demand for the primary ingredient in chocolate, ranged from 5.5 percent lower to 4 percent higher.

The data was collected from plants in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Survey respondents included chocolate makers Barry Callebaut USA, Hershey Co, Nestle Chocolate & Confections, ADM Cocoa and Mars Chocolate North America. The aggregate number of plants reporting fell to 17, or 5.56 percent, from 18 at the end of 2011.

Last week, Europe’s first-quarter cocoa grind was announced to have been flat year-over-year at 353,311 tonnes, while Germany’s climbed 3.1 percent to 112,205.

Earlier this week, Malaysia’s grindings for the same time period dropped 8.4 percent to 74,562 tonnes, while it rose in Brazil by 3 percent to 20,269 tonnes.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.