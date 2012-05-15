Roadblocks extortion endangers Ivorian cocoa reform

* Extortion at roadblocks continues on major cocoa routes

* Police, army, customs officials run roadblocks -growers

* Police, army spokesmen decline to comment

* Costs hit reform plan for more predictable farm profits

By Ange Aboa

SAN PEDRO, Ivory Coast, May 15 (Reuters) - The government’s failure to dismantle extortion rackets run by police, soldiers and customs agents is cutting into the profits of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growers and threatens to undermine a current major reform of the sector, farmers say.

The world’s top cocoa producer is emerging from a decade-long political crisis that ended with a four-month civil war last year.

Security is now improving and police and army roadblocks that were commonly used to extort money from motorists during the crisis years have been dismantled in most of the country.

But farmers in the southwestern cocoa heartland complain that roadblocks remain in place along the region’s main transport routes, used to carry around half of the country’s total production to port, adding to the costs of transport.

Middlemen, growers say, have simply passed along the added cost of the payments in the form of lower prices for farmers.

This in turn undermines efforts to ensure more predictable incomes for growers, a cornerstone of the reform that is meant to safeguard the sector’s future.

“This racket has become a plague in our region and has led to a loss of more than 35 percent of farmers’ revenues. When you ship out cocoa, there’s a heavy price to pay before it reaches the factory,” said Jean-Baptiste Kouadio Yao, spokesman for cocoa and coffee growers in the coastal region of Bas-Sassandra.

Spokesmen for the Ivorian police and army declined to comment, saying the issue was sensitive and authorities were looking into it.

Following more than a decade of cocoa sector liberalisation, which saw farmer incomes fall despite production increases, Ivory Coast launched the reform in November to ensure higher prices for farmers so they will reinvest in ageing plantations.

Under the programme, Ivorian authorities are holding twice-daily auctions to forward-sell the bulk of the 2012/13 season’s crop before it starts in October.

It will use the auctions to determine a benchmark price for the season, and will require that farmers get at least 50 percent of that price for the duration of the season.

REAL COSTS

Implementation of the reform got off to a slow start when exporters boycotted the early offerings, saying authorities had underestimated the real cost of bringing cocoa to port and that, without changes, the scale for reimbursing handling costs could saddle them with losses.

Negotiations are still underway between exporters and the authorities over the scale, which the government says will be announced before Sept. 15. But if the costs of illegal payments at roadblocks are not factored in, farmers and middlemen say enforcing minimum prices will be impossible.

“This new reform risks failing due to extortion, because no one will respect the price if there are additional costs not taken into account in the scale,” said Karamoko Kone, spokesman for the cocoa transporters and middlemen operating in the regions of Soubre and Meagui.

“We pay between 100,000 and 150,000 CFA francs ($200 and$300) per truck to deliver to San Pedro (port). This must be sorted out before the beginning of (price) stabilisation,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Coulibaly Sangafowa, who met farmers and transporters during a visit to the region over the weekend, said the problem had been discussed during the planning of the reform.

“The stabilisation does not allow us to accommodate for false costs, but this is a problem that we will deal with,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s new marketing board, the Cocoa and Coffee Council, told farmers it is hoping to complement government subsidies for improvements to rural roads with additional private sector funding to lower transport costs.

“The amount of the subsidy for rehabilitating rural roads is not large enough for a large number of roads. And so the CCC will launch a public-private partnership with the private sector,” CCC director Toure Massandje Litse said.

Nationwide, around 75,000 km of rural roads need refurbishment, according to the ministry of agriculture. About 2,000 km of those roads in cocoa-producing regions were repaired in 2010. ($1 = 506.7650 CFA francs) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix and Anthony Barker)