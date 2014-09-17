Ivorian cocoa arrivals hit 1,687,600 T by Aug 30 -CCC

ABIDJAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,687,600 tonnes by August 30, a source at cocoa sector regulator CCC said on Wednesday as harvest for the country’s 2013/2014 season enters the last two weeks.

Estimates from exporters put cocoa arrivals at 1,710,000 tonnes as of Sept. 14.

A source at the country’s finance ministry said Ivory Coast has sold some 1.3 million tonnes of its 2014/2015 cocoa harvest out of an expected 1.5 million tonnes by the end of August. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Emma Farge)