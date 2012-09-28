FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Petra Foods' Delfi Cocoa joins list of I.Coast cocoa exporters
#Industrials
September 28, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Petra Foods' Delfi Cocoa joins list of I.Coast cocoa exporters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Delfi Cocoa, a division of
Singapore-based Petra Foods Ltd., joined a list of
companies with a licence to export cocoa from top grower Ivory
Coast for the 2012/2013 season due to start next week.
    A total of 76 exporters and cooperatives have been granted
licences, down from 81 for the 2011/2012 season, according to a
list of operators registered by the Coffee and Cocoa Council
(CCC) obtained by Reuters on Friday.
    The reduction was due to a decrease in the number of
licensed cooperatives. 
    Here is the full list of the firms, which are Ivorian unless
otherwise stated:
 AFRECO
 ADM Cocoa Sifca-ADM Cocoa (U.S.)
 AGRICOM
 Armajaro Negoce (U.K.)
 Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
 CAP
 BIO Partenaire2CICS
 AGRO Export
 *Cargill Cocoa (U.S.)
 Cargill West Africa (U.S.)
 *CEMOI (France)
 CEMOI Trading (France)
 *Choco Ivoire
 CINDURA
 CIPEXI-Continaf (Netherlands)
 Cocaf Ivoire-Noble (Singapore)
 COEX
 CONDICAF
 C.U.A
 DELFI Cocoa-PETRA FOODS (Singapore)
 GAD Continental
 DINCOMCI
 ETCCI
 GAD Continental
 CGTCI
 Green & Brown Commodities
 HELIOS Export
 Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao
 Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao Negoce
 Inter Agro
 Ivoire Cocoa Products
 IVCAO
 MIRAL
 NESTLE (Switzerland)
 NOVEL (Switzerland)
 Omni-Value
 Outspan-Olam (U.K)
 S3C
 *SIDCAO
 *SACO-Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
 SIVECCO
 SOGIM
 SAF Cacao
 SDTMCI
 SIACO
 SONEMAT
 SUCDEN (France)
 TAN Ivoire
 TAFI
 Touton negoce (France)
 TROPICAO
 *UNICAO-ADM Cocoa (U.S)
 ZAMACOM-Ecom Trading (Switzerland)
 * grinders established in Ivory Coast
 
 Cooperatives
 CABF
 CAVG
 CAASI
 CACOCI
 CAGC
 CAGRAAS
 CAPODU
 CASAH
 CASBO
 CAY WANDA
 CAT Export
 CNEK
 COKAGNAN
 COOABAS
 COOPAAKK
 ECOOKIM
 ECOOPAD
 ECOOPANCI
 CAGO
 COOPAAI
 COOPABEM
 COOPADIS
 COOPAGY
 
 (Created by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier)

