Ivorian cocoa exporters, CCC fail to agree on cost structure
August 30, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Ivorian cocoa exporters, CCC fail to agree on cost structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa exporters rejected a price structure proposed by the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) regulator for the 2013/14 season, saying it underestimated the cost of doing business, and have called for government mediation, sources said on Friday.

The main cocoa exporters -- including Cargill, ADM , OLAM and Armajaro -- have called for an increase of 27 CFA francs per kilo in the price structure from last year to take into account additional costs, notably in terms of transport and taxation.

“We are asking for a 27 CFA franc increase in next season’s benchmark because the costs were underestimated so much last year,” said the head of one international cocoa exporter based in Abidjan. “We are asking for costs to be adjusted to the reality on the ground for the 2013/2014 season.”

