FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast sees cocoa output dropping to 1.6 mln T in 2014/15
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 7, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast sees cocoa output dropping to 1.6 mln T in 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Top cocoa grower Ivory Coast sees bean production in the 2014/15 season falling by around 8 percent from last season’s record crop of 1.74 million tonnes, due to output lost to swollen shoot disease, a senior marketing board official said.

“We should produce around 1.6 million tonnes this season due to swollen shoot, which is rapidly developing and which is worrying us,” said the official with the Coffee and Cocoa Council, who asked not to be named.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.