Ivory Coast sees cocoa output dropping to 1.6 mln T in 2014/15

ABIDJAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Top cocoa grower Ivory Coast sees bean production in the 2014/15 season falling by around 8 percent from last season’s record crop of 1.74 million tonnes, due to output lost to swollen shoot disease, a senior marketing board official said.

“We should produce around 1.6 million tonnes this season due to swollen shoot, which is rapidly developing and which is worrying us,” said the official with the Coffee and Cocoa Council, who asked not to be named.