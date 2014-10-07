UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast sees annual cocoa output down 8 pct in 2014/15

ABIDJAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Top cocoa grower Ivory Coast sees bean production in the 2014/15 season falling by around 8 percent from last season’s record crop of 1.74 million tonnes, due to output lost to swollen shoot disease and replanting, a senior marketing board official said.

“We should produce around 1.6 million tonnes this season due to swollen shoot, which is rapidly developing and which is worrying us,” said the official with the Coffee and Cocoa Council, who asked not to be named.

Swollen shoot -- a virus that reduces cocoa yields within the first year of infection and usually kills the tree within a few years -- has been spreading in Ivory Coast in recent years, including in the country’s western cocoa belt.

There is no treatment and farmers are forced to chop down infected plantations to stop the disease’s spread.

The official said the replanting of ageing, low-yield plantations would also lead to a temporary drop in production as some trees would need to be cut. But he added that the government was promoting new higher-yield cocoa varieties for plantation renewal.

“It’s only afterwards that we think that we’ll have it sorted out. But we’ll need a bit of time before production gets back to last season’s levels,” he said.