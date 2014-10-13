FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast tightens regulation of world's leading cocoa sector
October 13, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast tightens regulation of world's leading cocoa sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s government has introduced stricter regulation of its world-leading cocoa sector for the 2014/15 season as it reasserts its control following a decade of liberalisation, according to a document from the country’s marketing board.

The new measures include a cap on the amount of beans exporters are allowed to purchase during the October-to-March main crop harvest, restrictions on the prices they are allowed to pay and limits on how long merchants can stock beans. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Susan Thomas)

