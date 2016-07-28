UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast cocoa grinding output slips on bad beans

(Adds quotes details)

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Output from cocoa grinders in top grower Ivory Coast has dropped nearly nine percent so far this season as increasingly poor bean quality forced companies to slow or halt operations, industry statistics showed on Thursday.

Some 338,000 tonnes of beans had been processed by the end of June since the 2015/16 season began on Oct. 1, down from 370,000 tonnes during the same period of the previous season, according to figures from the GEPEX exporters' association.

In June alone, processing in Ivory Coast, which is both the world's top cocoa producer and the leading grinder, plummeted nearly 21 percent to 31,000 tonnes of beans compared to 39,000 tonnes during the same month last year.

According to GEPEX, the exporter association that includes Ivory Coast's grinders, the West African nation domestically processed 490,000 tonnes of cocoa last season.

The four biggest grinders - Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Olam International, and Cemoi - are operating at around 40 percent of their capacity compared to 60-70 percent at the start of the season, GEPEX members told Reuters.

Several smaller grinders have suspended operations entirely.

"We have stopped buying beans and are only grinding our stocks as are our competitors," said the director of one processor, adding that the company had halted grinding at one of its two factories.

Ivory Coast is currently harvesting its April-to-September mid-crop.

Mid-crop beans are typically too small to meet export standards and so are mostly bought by grinders to be made into semi-refined products such as cocoa butter and powder.

Bean size is determined by the number of beans per 100 grams of cocoa, known as the bean count, with a higher number reflecting smaller beans.

"No one is buying mid-crop beans right now because the bean count has risen to 155 or 160. We expect nothing more from this harvest," said the director of another Abidjan grinding company.

Several grinders also complained of high levels free fatty acids (FFA).

Smaller beans contain less cocoa butter, the ingredient that gives chocolate its texture, while FFAs erode the quality of butter.

One company director said the cocoa butter content had dropped to 47 percent from 53 percent last year, meaning more beans were needed to make up the deficit. FFA levels were as high as 9 percent, whereas the acceptable level is 1.75 percent, he added.

Grinders said they expected the supply crunch for factories to continue into the October-to-March main crop. Poor weather could lead to a slow start to the harvest and processors will be competing with bean exporters for supplies.

"Everyone is going to make a rush for the beans in the main crop but there won't be enough to go around because they're not certain to be good," said the director of one grinding company. (Editing by Nellie Peyton, Joe Bavier and David Evans)