Ivorian cocoa quality improves since start of season, beans small

DALOA, Ivory Coast, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cocoa arriving at top producer Ivory Coast’s ports since the start of the season this month has been of much better quality than during the mid-crop though beans are still small, buyers and exporters said on Thursday.

The April to September mid-crop, hit hard by months of dry weather, was marked by high rejection rates due to acid levels well above norms and small bean size.

Rainfall improved towards the end of last season.

“Quality (this season) is excellent for the moment. Farmers are taking time to ferment and dry the beans well so we have very good cocoa,” said Fousseni Diarrassouba, a buyer in the western town of Duekoue.

“It’s the bean count that still has to improve.”

Bean size is determined by the number of beans per 100 grammes of cocoa, known as the bean count, with a higher figure reflecting smaller bean size.

Cocoa must have a bean count below 105 during the main crop to qualify for export, though smaller beans can be used in local processing.

Bean count during the October to March main crop is normally between 90 and 105, but cocoa beans arriving at the ports of Abidjan and San Pedro are currently on the small side.

“We have received bean counts between 100 and 105 since the beginning of the season which is a bit unusual,” said the director of an export company in Abidjan. “But we expect that to improve rapidly.”

Poor weather conditions earlier this year led to a slow start to the season, with port arrivals falling 32 percent behind last year’s levels by Oct. 16, according to exporters’ estimates.

Bean counts are expected to improve to 90 to 95 by mid-November, when large volumes of beans will start arriving in ports, buyers and exporters said.

They singled out the regions of Daloa, Bonon, Abengourou, and Soubre as among the primary origins for undersized beans. Other regions, including Grabo, Tai, and Para in the southwest, recorded bean counts of between 95 and 100, only slightly smaller than average. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Joe Bavier and Susan Fenton)