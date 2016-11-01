(Adds quotes, details)
ABIDJAN Nov 1 Ivory Coast will sell 400,000
tonnes of its 2016/17 cocoa mid-crop harvest exclusively to
locally based grinders via special auctions beginning in
January, marketing board and finance ministry sources said on
Tuesday.
The world's top cocoa grower typically produces around
400,000 tonnes of cocoa during the April-to-September mid-crop,
but it saw output drop to around 316,000 tonnes last season due
to poor weather.
Ivory Coast has vied with the Netherlands to be the global
leader in cocoa processing in recent years. But local grinders
struggled to procure supplies for their processing facilities
amid last season's dip in mid-crop production.
"They told us their needs and we have decided to exclusively
guarantee them the mid-crop this season if it doesn't go above
400,000 tonnes," a source with the Coffee and Cocoa Council
(CCC) said. "If it's bigger, then others can have some."
The decision was confirmed by a finance ministry source
involved in managing the cocoa portfolio.
Ivory Coast's main cocoa processors include Barry Callebaut
, Olam International, Cargill and
Cemoi.
While overall output is expected to rebound this season
after falling by around 28 percent last season, the CCC source
said it would hold off on marketing the mid-crop until the start
of 2017.
"For the moment, we are not selling anything from the
2016/17 mid-crop, because we want to have a good idea of the
production level first. We want to avoid over-selling like last
year," he said.
The CCC had already sold forward 1,225,000 tonnes of the
main crop, including 220,000 tonnes worth of international
contracts, by the end of October, according to the finance
ministry source.
"There's nothing left to sell aside from the mid-crop, which
will be entirely destined for the grinders this year," he said.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter)
Potter)