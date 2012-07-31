Ivorian cocoa prices largely stable on weak demand, quality

ABIDJAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Cocoa farmgate prices were stable to slightly lower in most of Ivory Coast’s growing regions last week due to poor bean quality and flat buyer activity linked to the annual holiday period, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday.

A purchasing manager at an Abidjan-based international cocoa export firm said the average price at the port of Abidjan was around 760 CFA francs ($1.42) per kg, little changed from 740-780 CFA per kg the previous week.

“Moisture levels of beans was high, and there isn’t much pressure anymore to buy, because a lot of exporters are on holiday. It’s calm, but I think it will pick up again in mid-August,” the manager said, asking not to be named.

Farmers in the world’s top cocoa-producing nation are now harvesting the 2011/12 mid-crop after a slow start due to months of dry weather. Heavy rains and overcast weather have cut volumes and affected quality, however, as farmers are struggling properly to dry their beans.

The average price at Ivory Coast’s second port of San Pedro was about 750 CFA francs per kg, compared to 750-770 CFA the previous week.

In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian cocoa belt, farmers said the average price remained stable at around 500 CFA francs per kg.

“There are only a few local buyers taking beans. Lots of buyers are closed, because there are not enough beans in the bush,” said Salam Kone, who farms near Soubre.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for about a quarter of Ivory Coast’s national output, farmers also said the average price was stable at about 500 CFA francs per kg.

“There isn’t any cocoa left. Competition is very weak,” said farmer Abel Konan.

In the southern region of Aboisso, farmers said the average price declined to about 500 CFA francs per kg, from between 550 and 525 CFA the previous week, due to the high moisture content.

“There’s humidity in the beans. There isn’t any sunshine to properly dry them,” said Etienne Yao, who farms on the outskirts of Aboisso.

In the southern region of Divo, farmers said the average price fell to 500 CFA francs per kg from about 525 CFA the previous week for the same reason.

“The prices are down a bit. The weather is overcast, and that makes drying difficult,” said Amadou Diallo, who farms on the outskirts of Divo. ($1 = 535.8030 CFA francs) (Editing by Joe Bavier and Anthony Barker)