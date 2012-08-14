Ivorian cocoa prices stable to higher on markets, supply worries

* Prices buoyed by recent rally in international markets

* Fears over early output from next season due to poor weather, disease

* Worries over availability

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast’s major growing regions were stable to higher last week on strong international price levels and domestic supply concerns, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday.

A purchasing manager at an Abidjan-based international cocoa export firm said the average price at the port of Abidjan was between 820 CFA francs ($1.54) and 850 CFA francs per kilogramme, from 850 CFA per kg the previous week.

“The prices have held firm due to the world market. Buying activity is calm, but there are still a few exporters asking for product,” said the manager, who asked not to be named.

“Starting next week, things could pick up, because there’s a new season that is going to start with new arrangements that need to be put in place,” he said.

The 2012/13 season in the world’s top grower opens on October 1 under a sweeping reform of the sector aimed at guaranteeing minimum prices for farmers after more than a decade of deregulation.

The average price at Ivory Coast’s second port of San Pedro was stable at around 850 CFA francs per kg.

“There are some worries over availability,” said one manager at an international export firm in San Pedro, who asked not to be named.

“Right now, there isn’t enough cocoa, and we aren’t sure we will have enough at the beginning of the main crop, because the rains haven’t been good enough.”

Cocoa futures were firm on Tuesday after closing below key technical support levels on Monday, indicating the recent uptrend in prices may end.

ICE December cocoa futures were up $11 or 0.5 percent at $2,410, below Monday’s nine-month high of $2,501 per tonne. Liffe December cocoa futures were up 7 pounds ($10.99) at 1,631 pounds per tonne, after hitting 1,678 pounds on Friday, their highest level since November.

HARVEST

Farmers in Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa-producing nation, are now harvesting the 2011/12 mid-crop after a slow start due to months of dry weather.

Regular showers since April had raised hopes of a healthy harvest. But weeks of heavy rains and overcast weather have cut volumes and affected quality, and there are fears that an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in the past few weeks could affect early output from the forthcoming season.

In the coastal region of San Pedro, farmers said the average price was about 600 CFA francs per kg, up from between 500 and 550 CFA the previous week as beans were scarce and prices firm at the port of San Pedro.

“There aren’t many beans here. Everything is practically finished on the trees. And since the price at the port is good, it’s up a bit on the plantations for those with a little cocoa on their hands,” said farmer Labbe Zoungrana.

In the southern region of Aboisso, farmers said the average price rose to between 550 CFA and 600 CFA, from 500 CFA francs per kg the previous week, as some local buyers sought to take advantage of high prices at the port of Abidjan.

“There are merchants who have raised their buying prices to have enough cocoa to make some profits,” said Etienne Yao, who farms on the outskirts of Aboisso.

In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian cocoa belt, farmers said the average price remained stable between 500 to 550 CFA francs per kg, as buyers were reluctant to pay more due to quality concerns.

“It’s still the same. The prices haven’t changed because the buyers say the beans haven’t been properly dried,” said Soubre farmer Koffi Kouame.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for about a quarter of Ivory Coast’s national output, farmers said the average price was still stable at around 500 CFA francs per kg.

“We’re seeing very little cocoa. The buyers aren’t here, and activity is very timid,” said farmer Abel Konan. ($1 = 531.0750 CFA francs) ($1 = 0.6368 British pounds) (Editing by Joe Bavier and Nina Chestney)