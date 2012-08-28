Ivorian cocoa prices stable to higher on supply worries

* Fungal black pod threatening output

* Buyers returning from holidays, stocking beans

* New season opens in little over a month

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast’s main growing regions were stable to slightly higher last week as buyers sought to stock beans amid concerns of supply shortfalls in the run up to the new season, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday.

The 2012/13 season in the world’s top grower opens on October 1.

While abundant seasonal rains have raised farmers’ expectations for the harvest, several weeks of cloud cover and cool weather sparked an outbreak of fungal black pod disease on many plantations. A delay in government distribution of agricultural chemicals in has hampered cocoa farmers’ ability to fight off the disease.

A purchasing manager at an international cocoa export firm said the average price at the port of Abidjan was between 780 CFA francs ($1.49) and 800 CFA francs per kilogramme, down from 800 CFA per kg to 840 CFA the previous week.

“We’re not getting enough cocoa, and we are asking ourselves if we’ll have enough at the beginning of the harvest,” said the manager, who asked not to be named.

“The bean size has clearly improved. The bean count isn’t above 110 beans per 100 grammes. But we are noticing that some people are mixing in old stocks with the new cocoa, which is sometimes causing high mold levels,” he said.

The average price at Ivory Coast’s second port of San Pedro was at between 800 CFA and 810 CFA francs per kg, compared with 840 CFA francs the previous week.

London cocoa futures rallied 5 percent on Tuesday after adjusting to New York’s higher close on Monday, a holiday in the UK. Liffe December cocoa futures traded up 75 pounds($120) or 4.7 percent at 1,660 pounds a tonne.

ICE December cocoa futures were up $41 or 1.7 percent at $2,514 per tonne.

In the western region of Issia, farmers said the average price was around 550 CFA francs per kg, from between 450 and 500 CFA the previous week.

“It’s picked up. Some buyers have started to buy in order to stock beans and make bigger profits when the harvest really gets started,” said local farmer Issouf Kone.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for about a quarter of Ivory Coast’s national output, farmers said the average farmgate price was between 500 CFA francs per kg and 550 CFA, from about 500 CFA francs the previous week.

“Lots of buyers have reopened their warehouses (following annual holidays). Some have started going into the bush looking for product,” said local farmer Attoungbre Kouame.

In the western region of Gagnoa, farmers said the average price was also between 500 CFA francs per kg and 550 CFA from 500 the previous week reflecting improved quality.

“The price is slightly better, because bean size is good. Quality is much better now,” said farmer and cooperative manager Fancois Badiel.

In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian cocoa belt, farmers said the average price remained stable between 500 to 550 CFA francs per kg.

“It’s the same price. We haven’t yet seen buyers from the big exporters. It’s just the merchants who are on the ground,” said Soubre farmer Lazere Ake.

In the southern region of Divo, farmers said the average price was stable to about 500 CFA.

“There aren’t many beans leaving the bush to attract buyers,” said Amadou Diallo, who farms near Divo. ($1 = 524.0740 CFA francs) ($1 = 0.6330 British pounds) (Editing by Joe Bavier)