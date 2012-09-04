Ivorian cocoa prices edge up ahead of new season

* Fear of poor weather, disease behind futures rally

* Disease, supply concerns ahead of Oct 1 start to 2012/13 season

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices in most of Ivory Coast’s main growing regions and at its two ports rose last week due to fears poor weather could cut into the crop, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday.

The 2012/13 season in the world’s top grower opens on Oct. 1. While abundant seasonal rains have raised farmers’ expectations for the harvest, a month of cloudy and cool weather has sparked an outbreak of fungal black pod disease.

A delay in government distribution of agricultural chemicals has hampered cocoa farmers’ ability to fight off the disease.

A purchasing manager at an international cocoa export firm said the average price at the port of Abidjan was between 800 CFA francs ($1.53) and 830 CFA francs per kg, up from 780 CFA per kg to 800 CFA the previous week.

“Prices have gone up in line with the international markets. Exporters are getting organised ahead of the new cocoa season. Demand is there but not much volume,” said the manager, who asked not to be named.

The average price at Ivory Coast’s second port of San Pedro was around 850 CFA francs per kg, up from between 800 and 810 CFA francs the previous week.

“The climate is not reassuring. After a long dry spell, now it’s cool. We expect a weak start to the main crop and a drop in deliveries from the bush,” said a San Pedro exporter, who also asked not to be named.

ICE cocoa rallied to its highest level in nearly 10 months last week, as dealers tracked weather conditions in West Africa.

It made a technical correction on Tuesday, edging down $24 or 0.9 percent at $2,586 per tonne. Liffe December cocoa futures traded up 19 pounds ($30.20) or 1.1 percent at 1,683 pounds a tonne.

In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian cocoa belt, farmers said the average price was between 550 CFA francs per kg to 600, compared with between 500 CFA to 550 CFA the week before.

“The farmers are selling small amounts. Some are holding back a part of their harvest, waiting for a new price with they think will be much better,” said Soubre farmer Salam Kone.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for around a quarter of Ivory Coast’s national output, farmers said the average farmgate price was about 600 CFA francs per kg, up from between 500 CFA francs and 550 CFA the previous week.

“The price has climbed because the cocoa coming out is of good quality and because the prices were up in the buyer warehouses,” said local farmer Attoungbre Kouame.

In eastern region of Aboisso, farmers said buyers were taking their beans at about 600 CFA francs per kg, up from between 500 CFA and 550 CFA the previous week.

“There isn’t yet enough cocoa. The merchants have all raised their prices to collect big volumes and to make profits at the port of Abidjan,” said Etienne Yao, who farms near Aboisso. ($1 = 521.3040 CFA francs) ($1 = 0.6292 British pounds) (Editing by Joe Bavier and David Lewis)