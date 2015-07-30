Ivory Coast forward sells 1.3 mln T of 2015/16 cocoa -sources

DAKAR, July 30 (Reuters) - The world’s top cocoa producer Ivory Coast has forward sold some 1.3 million tonnes of its 2015/2016 cocoa harvest, which is forecast to reach 1.7 million tonnes, sources at the west African nation’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

The cocoa season is due to start on October 1. Following a 2011 reform of the sector, the government decided to forward sell its cocoa harvest through a messaging system.

Authorities have also fixed the farmgate cocoa price paid to farmers at 1,000 CFA francs ($1.67) per kg of beans, the sources said. ($1 = 600.4700 CFA francs) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)