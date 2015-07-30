UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast forward sells 1.3 mln T of 2015/16 cocoa -sources

(Adds details, quote, change dateline)

ABIDJAN, July 30 (Reuters) - The world’s top cocoa producer Ivory Coast has forward sold some 1.3 million tonnes of its 2015/2016 harvest, accounting for roughly three-quarters of the forecast crop of 1.7 million tonnes, finance ministry sources said on Thursday.

The West African nation’s cocoa season is due to start on October 1. Following a 2011 reform of the sector, the government decided to forward sell the bulk of the harvest through a messaging system.

“Our forward sales are at 1.3 million tonnes as of July 15,” one source at the finance ministry said, adding that the sales were running ahead of schedule.

The 2011 reform also aimed at generating more revenues for farmers by guaranteeing a fixed farmgate price paid to growers at the start of each season.

For the 2015/16 season, the farmgate cocoa price has been increased to 1,000 CFA francs ($1.67) per kg of beans from 850 CFA francs the previous season due to higher world cocoa prices, another source said. ($1 = 600.4700 CFA francs)