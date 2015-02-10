Ivory Coast rains, hot weather mixed for cocoa mid-crop

ABIDJAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Light rainfall mixed with hot weather last week in Ivory Coast’s key western cocoa region of Soubre damaged the first flowers of the upcoming mid-crop, though healthy rains elsewhere boded well for its development, farmers and analysts said on Tuesday.

As the main crop tails off, farmers are looking for at least one good downpour per week for the next two months to nurture flowers and cocoa pods for the April to September mid-crop.

Ivory Coast is in the midst of the mid-November to March dry season when rainfall is scarce.

In Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, an analyst reported 9 millimetres of rainfall compared with nil the previous week.

“It is very hot and these rains are not enough. The flowers have started to dry out and fall because the trees are suffering from a lack of water,” said Salam Kone, who farms in the outskirts of Soubre.

“If we don’t get regular rains from now til the end of the month, the mid-crop will start late in our area and we will have fewer beans this year than last,” Kone said.

Despite concerns that Ivory Coast’s production would fall in the 2014-15 season due to harsh Harmattan winds, exporters say arrivals at ports from the Oct. 1 start of the main crop until Feb. 8 are running at 1,141,000 tonnes -- higher than the 1,116,000 tonnes in the same period last year.

In the western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of Ivory Coast’s output, farmers said they received one good downpour compared with nothing the previous week.

“We hope that the rains will continue to revive the trees because a lot of their branches are dry,” said Attoungbre Kouame, who farms in the outskirts of Daloa. “We fear that the beans will be small at the start of the mid-crop if it does not rain enough.”

However, farmers were optimistic about the mid-crop in the eastern region of Abengourou and the southern regions of Divo, Agboville and Tiassale.

“We had two heavy rains. The soil is starting to become humid,” said farmer Amadou Diallo, who farms on the outskirts of Divo. “There are new leaves on the trees so there will be a lot of flowers soon.”

In the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the quality of its beans, farmers said downpours were helping trees to produce enough flowers after a recent drought.

“If this rain continues, the mid-crop will be abundant,” said farmer Marcellin N‘Da. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Crispian Balmer)