Olam sees 2015/16 global cocoa deficit of 150,000 T
October 16, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Olam sees 2015/16 global cocoa deficit of 150,000 T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Olam is forecasting there will be a global cocoa deficit of 150,000 tonnes in the 2015/16 season, chief operating officer of the company’s cocoa unit Amit Suri said on Friday.

Suri said dry weather in top producing region West Africa was a concern as crops developed.

“The two major factors are the main crop settings in Ivory Coast and Ghana and that we’re seeing grind grow by 2 percent because last year’s minus 4 percent overshot consumption,” he told Reuters.

“We are not factoring in a growth in consumption this year,” he added, noting this was due to macroeconomic factors including slowing growth in China and emerging markets. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Nigel Hunt; editing by Adrian Croft)

