Asia Cocoa-Butter ratios edge down in slow trade ahead of holidays

* Prompt butter ratios unchanged; H1 values ease

* Grinders lift powder prices to offset losses

* Physical trading slows down ahead of year-end break

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Cocoa butter ratios slipped by a couple of points this week as physical trading began to slow down ahead of year-end holidays, but grinders pushed up powder prices to offset losses, dealers said on Friday.

When ground, cocoa beans yield roughly equal parts butter, which gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture, and powder - used in cakes, biscuits and drinks. Butter ratios and powder prices often move in opposite directions.

Butter ratios for the first half of 2014 stood at 2.40 to 2.45 times London futures <0#LCC:>, down from 2.45 to 2.50 two weeks ago. For December, ratios were unchanged at 2.60 but grinders either had little or no stocks at all for prompt shipment.

“The butter market is very slow. Honestly, we’ve sold very little volumes although there’s a bit of spot demand here and there,” said a dealer in Singapore.

“The general market price for powder is between $1,900 and $2,000. I haven’t sold much powder in the last few weeks.”

Last week, powder prices were quoted at $1,800 a tonne, down sharply from $4,000 in January.

While butter ratios have come down due to weaker demand and pressure from a rebound in London futures, the values are still within sight of a seven-year high of 2.80 seen in mid-October.

Butter ratios have rallied to multi-year highs in Asia, Europe and the United States as chocolate makers replenished stocks and after grinders cut capacity due to the year’s sluggish market and high powder inventory.

Liffe May futures ended up 5 pounds, or 0.3 percent, at 1,766 pounds a tonne on Thursday, entrenched inside its the range of 1,711 pounds to 1,788 pounds in which it has traded for over a month.

Butter ratios and futures usually move in opposite directions.

WEEK AHEAD

Butter could ease next week because of a lack of trading activity, but the market will be underpinned by the prospect of strong demand for chocolates.

Cargill, one of the world’s top cocoa dealers, is doubling capacity at its biggest European chocolate facility to meet growing demand, the company said on Monday, despite expectations of another global bean deficit. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)