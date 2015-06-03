FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Cocoaland wooed by new suitor, company valued at $125 mln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Cocoaland wooed by new suitor, company valued at $125 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Reuters) - Cocoaland Holdings Bhd , a Malaysian snack and candy company, said on Tuesday it had received a takeover offer from new suitor Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd that values it at 463.3 million ringgit ($125 million).

The two companies have entered into a six-week period of exclusive negotiations. First Pacific is an investment firm with holdings in telecommunications, consumer food products and resource companies.

The 2.70 ringgit per share offer from First Pacific tops a 2.20 ringgit per share or 377.5 million ringgit approach from a unit of Navis Asia Fund that Cocoaland had rejected last week.

Shares of Cocoaland surged 27 percent on Wednesday to 2.60 ringgit per share after being suspended for two days pending the announcement. But it remained below the offer price, suggesting some reservations in the market that the deal may not go through. ($1 = 3.6840 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.