FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electric carmaker Coda recalls 78 of its sedans on airbag issue
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 27, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Electric carmaker Coda recalls 78 of its sedans on airbag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Privately held electric-vehicle maker Coda Automotive is recalling 78 of its sedans in the United States due to a potential side-airbag issue, U.S. safety regulators said.

In a crash, the side curtain airbags may fail to deploy, said regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Coda is a start-up company based in southern California that thus far has produced one model, the Coda four-door, five-passenger sedan. Coda, according to its website, has four dealers, three in southern California and one in Silicon Valley.

The company said that Coda owners can come to one of its dealers for a free repair of the airbags.

Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.