Mitsui extends loan period for Codelco's potential Anglo Sur purchase

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co has agreed to extend a commitment to provide Codelco with a loan for Codelco’s potential purchase of Anglo American Plc’s Chilean copper properties, a transaction that is the subject of a legal dispute, a source said on Thursday.

Mitsui earlier committed to providing a loan of up to $6.75 billion until Aug. 1 and has extended the period to Sept. 1 for a loan with a reduced size of $5.8 billion, the industry source said.

The loan is for the possible purchase of a stake in Anglo’s Anglo American Sur copper assets, but a legal dispute between Anglo and Codelco is dragging on and is seen unlikely to be decided until Aug. 24 at the earliest.