TABLE-Codelco and Anglo American Sur copper output

SANTIAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - Anglo American and Chilean copper giant Codelco have agreed to go back to the negotiating table in a push to end a damaging and increasingly acrimonious dispute over the global miner's operations in the country's central-south region. Following is a table of Codelco's output per division, as well as that of Anglo American Sur (in '000 tonnes). ----------------------------------------- CODELCO 2011 2010 ----------------------------------------- CHUQUICAMATA 443 528 RADOMIRO TOMIC 470 375 SALVADOR 69 76 ANDINA 234 188 EL TENIENTE 400 404 EL ABRA (*) 61 71 GABY 118 117 --------------------------------------------- TOTAL (Ex El Abra) 1,735 1,689 ----------------------------------------- ANGLO AMERICAN SUR (total output) ----------------------------------------- LOS BRONCES 221.7 221 EL SOLDADO 46.9 40 CHAGRES SMELTER 138 137.9 ----------------------------------------- TOTAL (Ex Chagres) 268.7 261.8 Note: Information compiled from data of Chile's copper commission Cochilco, Codelco and Anglo American.