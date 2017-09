SANTIAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Codelco has temporarily halted the concentrator at its massive Chuquicamata mine for security reasons, following a protest by contract workers, the Chilean-state owned miner told Reuters on Wednesday.

A recent three-week strike by contractor workers at Codelco’s Salvador and Ministro Hales mines hit copper production by a total of 17,000 tonnes.