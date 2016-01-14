FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Codelco implements cost-cutting measures to face copper slide
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Chile's Codelco implements cost-cutting measures to face copper slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of world No.1 copper producer Codelco said on Thursday that the Chilean state-owned miner will implement new cost-cutting measures to save $574 million in 2016 as the sector reels from the steep slump in metals prices.

Pizarro said Codelco was aiming for cash costs of $1.255 per pound this year, versus the $1.386 in 2015.

Copper hit fresh 6-1/2-year lows on Thursday on concerns that a spike lower in the oil price foreshadowed weaker global economic growth, but a recovery in Chinese shares helped limit losses. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.