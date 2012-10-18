LMEWEEK-Codelco cuts $5/t off 2013 copper premiums for Europe

* Cut comes as miners respond to sagging demand

* Codelco’s Asian premium seen down by similar amount

By Alexandra Ulmer and Josephine Mason

SANTIAGO/LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s Codelco , the world’s largest copper miner, has lowered by $5 a tonne the premium it will charge in 2013 to deliver metal to clients in Europe, two separate sources told Reuters.

The offer of $85 a tonne above the London Metal Exchange cash price comes as mining companies respond to sagging demand, especially in Europe, where many economies are battling recession.

The Codelco premium, seen as an industry benchmark, was set at $90 a tonne in 2012.

“Everyone was given a range of $80-90 last week,” said a source at a mining company.

He added: “Everything depends on payment terms, though, so it’s a slightly moveable feast - a benchmark on which all negotiations will then be based.”

Miners are making a special effort to cultivate clients in price talks.

Many traders and industry players, however, say copper demand in debt-ridden Europe is unlikely to rebound significantly in 2013 no matter what the premium.

Copper prices, seen by some as a barometer of global economic health, have gained a tepid 8 percent this year, helped mostly by quantitative easing in Europe and the United States.

Top copper consumer China, also battling a growth slowdown, has for its part given the green light to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion.

Market participants meeting at the yearly LME Week industry gathering in London this week have expressed a sober view of price prospects for copper next year.

Codelco Chief Executive Thomas Keller told Reuters he expected supply and demand to be balanced next year, leaving 2013 prices in line with this year’s levels, on average.

He declined to comment on premiums, given that such negotiations are confidential.

ASIAN PREMIUMS

Last month, sources told Reuters Codelco would seek to reduce 2013 term premiums to Asian buyers by about $5, leaving them at around $105 a tonne.

Japan’s biggest copper smelter, Pan Pacific Copper, earlier this month was in talks with Chinese buyers to slash its 2013 term premium to $85 a tonne from $100.

The premium for Japanese shipments is typically lower than premiums for Chilean shipments because of lower freight fees.

A trader at an international trading house said the Chinese liked Codelco term metal because of its quality and stability of shipments.

“Japanese suppliers may cut $10 to $15 a tonne for 2013 shipments because they think the overall supply could rise next year. But I do not think Codelco would cut that much because the Chinese always want to buy more than Codelco can supply,” said a purchasing manager for a large refined copper user. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Alexandra Ulmer, Josephine Mason and Polly Yam; editing by Jane Baird)