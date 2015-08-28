FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Codelco first-half copper production rises 5.5 pct
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Codelco first-half copper production rises 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - World No.1 copper producer Codelco increased output in the first-half of 2015 compared to a year ago, although a slide in the copper price eroded profits.

Codelco produced 831,000 tonnes of copper from its fully owned projects in the first six months of 2015, up 5.5 percent on 2014, boosted by new projects like Ministro Hales.

But profits at the state-run firm fell over 30 percent to $875 million, with a recent sharp fall in the copper price mitigated in part by lower costs. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

