FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Codelco says contract workers agree to suspend strike
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Chile's Codelco says contract workers agree to suspend strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco , the world’s biggest copper producer, said on Wednesday that striking contract workers at its Ministro Hales mine have suspended their labor action and are pursuing negotiations.

Striking contract workers at Codelco’s smaller Salvador mine are expected to follow suit, Codelco added.

Codelco said it lost about 8,000 tonnes of copper production due to the strike and will face losses of around $20 million. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.