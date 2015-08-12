Chile's Codelco says contract workers agree to suspend strike

SANTIAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco , the world’s biggest copper producer, said on Wednesday that striking contract workers at its Ministro Hales mine have suspended their labor action and are pursuing negotiations.

Striking contract workers at Codelco’s smaller Salvador mine are expected to follow suit, Codelco added.

Codelco said it lost about 8,000 tonnes of copper production due to the strike and will face losses of around $20 million. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alden Bentley)