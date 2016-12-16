FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wage deal reached at Chile Codelco's Chuquicamata mine
December 16, 2016 / 11:24 PM / 8 months ago

Wage deal reached at Chile Codelco's Chuquicamata mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco's Chuquicamata copper mine accepted on Friday a wage deal presented to them by the company during early contract negotiations, union leader Jaime Graz told Reuters.

The wage talks at Chuquicamata, one of Codelco's largest operations, are seen as a bellwether for the industry and as a precursor of contract discussions due at the nation's other copper mines in coming months, including at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

