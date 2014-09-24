FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Codere shares resume trade down 18.7 pct after debt deal
September 24, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Codere shares resume trade down 18.7 pct after debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Spanish gambling company Codere resumed trade down 18.7 percent at 0.51 euros ($0.6552) per share on Wednesday after its founding family said they would give bondholders a controlling stake in the company.

The bingo hall and casino owner has spent months negotiating a refinancing after it was obliged to seek protection from creditors following its failure to meet interest payments on 760 million euros and $300 million in bonds.

Under the new deal, current bondholders would take 98 percent of its capital initially and then later sell back as much as 19.58 percent to the founding Martinez Sampedro family. (1 US dollar = 0.7784 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
